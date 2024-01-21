Road closed due to serious collision in the early hours in Doncaster
A road remains closed due to a serious collision in the early hours of this morning in Doncaster village.
East Bassetlaw Police have reported that Bawtry Road in Harworth isclosed in both directions due to a single-vehicle collision at 2.15am this morning.
A spokesman said: “We are urging drivers to please avoid the area and find alternate routes.
“The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place.”
Anyone with information please call 101, quoting incident number 71 of 21 January 2024.