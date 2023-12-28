Road closed after three cars in collision on busy Doncaster road following police chase

A road is currently closed after three cars were in collision on a busy Doncaster road following a police chase this teatime.

An eyewitness confirmed there were three vehicles involved in the incident on Goodison Boulevard at its junction with Cantley Lane in Cantley, and emergemcy services were on the scene.

The Free Press has approached the police for more information about the incident and we will bring you more as we get it.