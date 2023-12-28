News you can trust since 1925
Road closed after three cars in collision on busy Doncaster road following police chase

A road is currently closed after three cars were in collision on a busy Doncaster road following a police chase this teatime.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:47 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT
An eyewitness confirmed there were three vehicles involved in the incident on Goodison Boulevard at its junction with Cantley Lane in Cantley, and emergemcy services were on the scene.

The Free Press has approached the police for more information about the incident and we will bring you more as we get it.

If anyone has any information please contact police on 101.