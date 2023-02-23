Riders dump suspected stolen bike and run off from police in Doncaster
Two riders on board a motorbike dumped it and fled when they were spotted by police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:04am
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in Conisbrough after spotting the pair riding the vehicle through the town.
A spokesman said: “It never rains, it pours.
"The bike was being ridden by two males and upon seeing police they abandoned it and ran off. We suspect this one is stolen so if it is yours, please do contact us.”
You can call 101.