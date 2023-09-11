Rider of off road motorbike loses control and collides with a vehicle in Doncaster
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a road traffic collision on Mere Lane in Armthorpe.
The rider of the motorbike had lost control and collided with another vehicle, causing him to fall off.
The 17-year-old rider was very lucky to only sustain minor injuries bearing in mind he was not wearing any protective equipment such as a helmet or leathers.
He also did not have any motor insurance or even a driving licence, so will be reported for these offences.
A spokesman said: “Let’s hope this sends a message to the illegal off road bike riders across Doncaster, who throw caution to the wind and take to the road without any protective wear.
“Let’s hope this rider learns from his mistake and thinks twice before trying this again, its not just harmless fun and can be very dangerous!”