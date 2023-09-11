Rider of off road motorbike loses control and collides with a vehicle in Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a road traffic collision on Mere Lane in Armthorpe.

The rider of the motorbike had lost control and collided with another vehicle, causing him to fall off.

The 17-year-old rider was very lucky to only sustain minor injuries bearing in mind he was not wearing any protective equipment such as a helmet or leathers.

The scene of the collision

He also did not have any motor insurance or even a driving licence, so will be reported for these offences.

A spokesman said: “Let’s hope this sends a message to the illegal off road bike riders across Doncaster, who throw caution to the wind and take to the road without any protective wear.