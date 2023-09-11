News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Rider of off road motorbike loses control and collides with a vehicle in Doncaster

An off road motorbike rider lost control and collided with a vehicle in Doncaster last week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a road traffic collision on Mere Lane in Armthorpe.

The rider of the motorbike had lost control and collided with another vehicle, causing him to fall off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 17-year-old rider was very lucky to only sustain minor injuries bearing in mind he was not wearing any protective equipment such as a helmet or leathers.

The scene of the collisionThe scene of the collision
The scene of the collision
Most Popular

He also did not have any motor insurance or even a driving licence, so will be reported for these offences.

A spokesman said: “Let’s hope this sends a message to the illegal off road bike riders across Doncaster, who throw caution to the wind and take to the road without any protective wear.

“Let’s hope this rider learns from his mistake and thinks twice before trying this again, its not just harmless fun and can be very dangerous!”