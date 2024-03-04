Rider dumps bike and flees police following Doncaster chase through fields
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the incident which took place in the Thorne and Moorends area.
A spokesman said: “It wasn't long before we saw two scooters coming towards us on Marshland Road, Moorends.
"At first, we didn't think anything of it as the riders had ditched gran’s knitted ballies for real helmets.
"However, on seeing us, they were on the gas.
"After channelling the force, we decided to follow rider two as he disappeared down a dirt track.
"The BMW handled it well, thankfully when the rider hit a patch of mud, the front end tucked, and the rider gracefully piouretted from the bike onto his feet and into the night, white helmet bobbing in the headlights like a little rabbit as he disappeared into the woods.
"Bike recovered, suprisingly not stolen but not insured and registered out of force.”