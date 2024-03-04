Rider dumps bike and flees police following Doncaster chase through fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the incident which took place in the Thorne and Moorends area.

A spokesman said: “It wasn't long before we saw two scooters coming towards us on Marshland Road, Moorends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At first, we didn't think anything of it as the riders had ditched gran’s knitted ballies for real helmets.

Police seized the bike during a chase in Moorends.

"However, on seeing us, they were on the gas.

"After channelling the force, we decided to follow rider two as he disappeared down a dirt track.

"The BMW handled it well, thankfully when the rider hit a patch of mud, the front end tucked, and the rider gracefully piouretted from the bike onto his feet and into the night, white helmet bobbing in the headlights like a little rabbit as he disappeared into the woods.