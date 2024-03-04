News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Rider dumps bike and flees police following Doncaster chase through fields

A rider dumped his bike and fled police following a chase through fields in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the incident which took place in the Thorne and Moorends area.

A spokesman said: “It wasn't long before we saw two scooters coming towards us on Marshland Road, Moorends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At first, we didn't think anything of it as the riders had ditched gran’s knitted ballies for real helmets.

Most Popular
Police seized the bike during a chase in Moorends.Police seized the bike during a chase in Moorends.
Police seized the bike during a chase in Moorends.

"However, on seeing us, they were on the gas.

"After channelling the force, we decided to follow rider two as he disappeared down a dirt track.

"The BMW handled it well, thankfully when the rider hit a patch of mud, the front end tucked, and the rider gracefully piouretted from the bike onto his feet and into the night, white helmet bobbing in the headlights like a little rabbit as he disappeared into the woods.

"Bike recovered, suprisingly not stolen but not insured and registered out of force.”