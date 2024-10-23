Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prisoner serving time for possessing a gun has absconded and could be in South Yorkshire.

Rhys Allen left HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, at around 4.15am on Sunday, October 20.

Rhys Allen left HMP Sudbury on Sunday, October 20 at around 4.15am | Derbyshire Police

The 30-year-old was serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm after being sentenced in 2017.

Allen is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and has brown eyes.

Rhys Allen | Derbyshire Police

He has links to the Merseyside, Cheshire, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales, Thames Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire areas.

If you know where Allen contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 184-201024.

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101