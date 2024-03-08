Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unfortunately, there is a lot of people across the UK who break the law and this figure continues to rise with an increase of four per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year. These crimes can cause harm to others both physically and mentally.

Due to this constant rise, West Midlands Garage Doors and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Comprehensive Crime Report, which helped rank Doncaster neighbourhoods as well as South Yorkshire areas by their reported crimes.

Key Findings:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyde Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Doncaster & Hyde Park is the most dangerous area in the city of Doncaster as they have the most crimes with 6,793 recorded.

The area with the least crimes is Cantley Park with 521 recorded.

Doncaster had the second most crimes reported last year in South Yorkshire with 42,424. These figures relate to 2022-2023.

Other areas are as follows:

Balby Carr 1,894

Wheatley Hills 1,539

Intake 1,455

Hexthorpe & Balby North 1,206

Balby South 1,117

Bessacarr Bawtry Road 771

Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside 576

Crimes reported in South Yorkshire areas are as follows:

Sheffield 61,205

Doncaster 42,424

Barnsley 27,245

Rotherham 26,967

Methodology:

· Data has been used from CrimeRate, which revealed crime data in the city of Doncaster for 2022-2023.