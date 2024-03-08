Revealed: The most dangerous areas in Doncaster
Unfortunately, there is a lot of people across the UK who break the law and this figure continues to rise with an increase of four per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year. These crimes can cause harm to others both physically and mentally.
Due to this constant rise, West Midlands Garage Doors and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Comprehensive Crime Report, which helped rank Doncaster neighbourhoods as well as South Yorkshire areas by their reported crimes.
Key Findings:
Central Doncaster & Hyde Park is the most dangerous area in the city of Doncaster as they have the most crimes with 6,793 recorded.
The area with the least crimes is Cantley Park with 521 recorded.
Doncaster had the second most crimes reported last year in South Yorkshire with 42,424. These figures relate to 2022-2023.
Other areas are as follows:
Balby Carr 1,894
Wheatley Hills 1,539
Intake 1,455
Hexthorpe & Balby North 1,206
Balby South 1,117
Bessacarr Bawtry Road 771
Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside 576
Crimes reported in South Yorkshire areas are as follows:
Sheffield 61,205
Doncaster 42,424
Barnsley 27,245
Rotherham 26,967
Methodology:
· Data has been used from CrimeRate, which revealed crime data in the city of Doncaster for 2022-2023.
· Also, data from the Office for National Statistics has been used, which revealed 2023 recorded crime data for each individual local authority in the UK.