Restaurant bosses' CCTV plea after drinks, food and cash stolen in Doncaster break-in

The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream, an Indian restaurant in Hall Gate earlier this week, and managers at the venue have posted CCTV on social media in a bid to catch the culprits.

The raiders escaped with cash, cash tills, drinks, chocolates, tablet computers a TV and even the restaurant’s phone – creating problems for takeaway customers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A spokesman said: “We are still struggling to access all of our delivery platforms but everything else is still running as normal.

“You can order via website, phone and Just Eat.”

Sharing a clip of the incident, a spokesman said: “This is footage of what has been recovered – we believe it might been two to four people.”