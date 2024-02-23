News you can trust since 1925
Restaurant bosses' CCTV plea after drinks, food and cash stolen in Doncaster break-in

Bosses at a Doncaster city centre restaurant have shared CCTV in a bid to catch thieves who stole cash, food and drink in a break-in.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream, an Indian restaurant in Hall Gate earlier this week, and managers at the venue have posted CCTV on social media in a bid to catch the culprits.

The raiders escaped with cash, cash tills, drinks, chocolates, tablet computers a TV and even the restaurant’s phone – creating problems for takeaway customers.

A spokesman said: “We are still struggling to access all of our delivery platforms but everything else is still running as normal.

Poppadoms and Cream has issued CCTV footage of a break in at its premises.Poppadoms and Cream has issued CCTV footage of a break in at its premises.
“You can order via website, phone and Just Eat.”

Sharing a clip of the incident, a spokesman said: “This is footage of what has been recovered – we believe it might been two to four people.”

Anyone with information can contact the restaurant on 07841688776.