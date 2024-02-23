Restaurant bosses' CCTV plea after drinks, food and cash stolen in Doncaster break-in
The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream, an Indian restaurant in Hall Gate earlier this week, and managers at the venue have posted CCTV on social media in a bid to catch the culprits.
The raiders escaped with cash, cash tills, drinks, chocolates, tablet computers a TV and even the restaurant’s phone – creating problems for takeaway customers.
A spokesman said: “We are still struggling to access all of our delivery platforms but everything else is still running as normal.
“You can order via website, phone and Just Eat.”
Sharing a clip of the incident, a spokesman said: “This is footage of what has been recovered – we believe it might been two to four people.”
Anyone with information can contact the restaurant on 07841688776.