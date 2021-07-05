Residents woken by early morning police chase through Doncaster estate
Residents in parts of Doncaster were woken by a reported police pursuit in the early hours of this morning.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:16 am
People living in Wheatley and Clay Lane reported heavy police activity in the area near to Sandall Park at around 4.30am with numerous police vehicles deployed to the area.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of vehicles racing along Barnby Dun Road and Wheatley Hall Road near to the park, reportedly in pursuit of a vehicle.
Numerous sirens were heard, awaking residents.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.