Residents urged to tell police about issues blighting Doncaster shopping street

There have been almost 200 responses so far to the survey about crime and anti-social behaviour in Mexborough High Street.

But South Yorkshire Police are calling for more people to take part so they can draw up a complete picture of problems in the area.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to fill in the Mexborough High Street survey, but we still need more local people to complete it.

Police in Mexborough want to hear local people's concerns.

“If you live or work in Mexborough, your local policing team wants to hear from you.

“On 19 May, officers in Mexborough launched the survey to find out about people’s experiences of visiting the High Street. They need as many local people as possible to complete it.”

PC Lizzie Rocher from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have had almost 200 responses in the first week, which is fantastic. But the more people that the complete it, the better picture we will get.

“We want to ensure that local people are seeing the results they want, and to do that, we need to know what the issues are that matter to you. Even if it’s something small, we want to know about it so we can see what action we can take.

“The survey is only short and should take no more than ten minutes to fill in. The more people that complete it, the better we can tackle the issues that matter most to you.”

The survey will be open for four weeks and will close on Friday 24 June, You can complete the survey using this link https://forms.office.com/r/kKK2z01BkX

Added PC Rocher: “Some of the issues people have already raised with us about the high street are antisocial behaviour and street drinking. As a result, we have referred 12 young people to the Antisocial Behaviour Contract scheme in order to address the issue.”