Residents of a Doncaster road fear for the safety of their children after four vehicle collision

On Friday a 21-year-old man was arrested after the morning incident which happened moments after children went into Mcauley school.

One resident told the Free Press: “It was 8.05am. I know this because all kids had just gone in to Mcauley, including my daughter. Minutes before a child would have been hit.

"There should be speed bumps on the road.

Extreme damage was caused to this vehicle.

“Residents have been asking for speed bumps for years. People race down our street daily.”

Amie Pope said: “I’ve literally just bought a house on this street and if THIS is what I’m faced with what have I wasted my money on?

"I’m a cancer patient, I can’t get a mortgage because of my health and I’ve used my divorce settlement to buy a house I can afford for myself and my nine-year-old. I don’t want to be having to worry about him being in my front garden.

“I’m absolutely furious because it’s taking every single penny I have out of my pathetic settlement to buy a house for myself and my son, and it’s been so hard to find one I could afford.”

The scene last Friday.

She continued: “I’ve personally emailed Rosie Winterton asking her why this hasn’t been done because residents have already asked for this to be dealt with to prevent collisions such as these.

“Is the death of a child needed before action will be taken or are vanity projects such as HS2 more important?”

Michelle Michelle added: “I've asked the council numerous times and they just ignore me don't even get a response about the speed bumps.”

Police said: “We responded to reports of an RTC involving four vehicles on Acacia Road, Doncaster at around 8am this morning (Friday, September 22).

Four vehicles ended up involved.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested for driving offences and remains in police custody at this time. No serious or life threatening injuries have been reported.”