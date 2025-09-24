Rescued dogs find new careers with the police after 80 canines were found living in appalling conditions

Dogs rescued from squalor conditions in Doncaster have found new careers on the frontline in Greater Manchester.

In April this year, dog legislation officers and the RSPCA attended an abandoned house in Tickhill and found over 80 dogs, among other animals, living in appalling conditions.

The dogs were taken by the RSCPA and foster carers across the country helped out in providing them with the care and love they deserved.

Greater Manchester Police has now taken four of the Springer Spaniels – Bruce, Pablo, Lola and Nellie (pictured) as part of an expansion of their tactical dog unit.

The four new recruits are now undergoing training to become drug, cash and other items sniffer dogs.

Greater Manchester Police has shared more of their story here.

A South Yorkshire Poolce spokesman said: “We are pleased to see a happy ending for these dogs and know they’ll be a great asset to fighting crime on the frontline.”