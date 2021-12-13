Reports of two men arrested after trying door handles on cars and doors in Doncaster
There are reports that two men have been arrested this morning in Hatfield after four men were seen trying door handles on houses and cars.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:14 pm
It has been posted on social media police chased the raiders on Coppice Avenue and Mile End Avenue at around 1am and caught two of them.
There has also been a report of two men trying to get into a car on Kings Park, Stainforth at 12.20 am.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.