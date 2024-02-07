Reports of Doncaster train tracks closure with emergency services saying it will remain this way for several hours
The Free Press has received reports of Doncaster train tracks closure with emergency services saying it will remain this way for several hours.
One eye witness said: “Askern train tracks shut at railway pub in Askern, police saying won’t be open for hours.”
We have contacted the British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police for any information and we will bring you more if we get it