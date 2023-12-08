Reckless Doncaster burglar jailed after mobile phone, laptop and booze thieving spree

A reckless thief who smashed his way into two Doncaster businesses stealing mobile phones, laptops and bottles of alcohol has been jailed.

John Stoakes caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage after kicking through doors and shattering windows at a city centre bar and a business premises in Hyde Park.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, broke into a business centre overnight on 13 November and stole two laptops worth £900 in total and a £100 mobile phone.

Stoakes broke several doors, which will cost £700 each to repair, and was later identified after clumsily leaving a spot of blood on a desk which allowed officers to match it to his DNA.

Burglar John Stoakes is behind bars after a thieving spree in Doncaster.

Last Friday (1 December), Stoakes threw a patio slab through a Doncaster bar causing it to shatter. He then plundered three bottles of spirits and a £500 mobile phone before leaving.

He was arrested just hours later and was later charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary in relation to another offence at a clothing shop in the city on 30 November.

Stoakes appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December) and pleaded guilty to all three offences. He was jailed for 12 months.

Detective Constable Danielle Green, investigating, said: "Stoakes' offending was completely reckless and caused a lot of damage that has proved costly to business owners.

"It is the last thing they need to be dealing with during a cost of living crisis and just before Christmas, and that is why we are doing all we can to identify and prosecute thieves like Stoakes.

"Burglaries like these cause extensive damage and result in valuable items being taken; and sometimes, these kinds of burglaries can put local hard-working firms out of business.

"I would urge business owners in Doncaster to get in touch with their local policing team for advice on how to properly safeguard their premises so we can prevent thieves like Stoakes from committing these thoughtless and damaging crimes."

You can find out more crime prevention advice on the South Yorkshire Police website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/find-out/crime-prevention-advice/business-crime/.