Rapist on run from prison and last spotted in Doncaster located, police say

A convicted rapist on the run from jail and who was last spotted in Doncaster has been located, police have said.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST

Paul Marshall, a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire last November.

In December, Linconlshire Police released CCTV footage of Doncaster and last week a new appeal was launched after sightings of him in the Bridlington area on the East Coast.

In a brief statement, Humberside Police said: Thank you to everyone who shared ours and Lincolnshire Police's appeal to find absconder Paul Marshall. We can confirm he has now been located.”

Paul Marshall, a convicted rapist, has been located by police.Paul Marshall, a convicted rapist, has been located by police.
He was captured in CCTV in Doncaster on November 30 last year, just over a week after absconding.

Members of the public were urged not to approach 53-year-old Marshall who was also spotted in Mansfield town centre while on the run from jail.