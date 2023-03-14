Ram-raiding Doncaster post box thief who tried to outrun police in chase on flat tyres is arrested

South Yorkshire Police officers finally cornered the suspect after a lengthy pursuit which saw the driver try to flee across country, despite having his car tyres punctured by police and an attempt to escape by smashing through a set of gates.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the drama.

“Over recent weeks, there have been six incidents involving the theft of Royal Mail post boxes,” a spokesman said.

"Eye witnesses and local CCTV has helped us locate and identify the suspected offenders.

"During the early hours of Tuesday 7 March, a small white van which we strongly believe is involved in the thefts was spotted in Hatfield Woodhouse.

"A marked police car was soon hot on its tail, flashing its blue lights and siren.

"The driver of van decided to take a chance and head towards Thorne.

"Officers made their way to the area, and successfully deployed a stop stick, causing the tyres to deflate on the van. The driver realised he was now losing, but like a true postie was committed to making his deliveries.

"Special delivery number one was the front seat passenger, who was successfully delivered with a signature to our officers with handcuffs.

"The driver continued to drive with a number of flat tyres, which were now causing sparks in the road.

"His answer to this was to go off road, and hit the fields of Greendale.

"We all thought the saga was over as the van approached some locked gates in Thorne Retail Park, but no, in true movie style, he drove straight through the gates which at the time looked quite impressive but caused significant damage to a local business owner’s property.

"Seemingly giving up on his last delivery, the driver took to ditching the van and running for freedom. The driver was arrested and delivered to Doncaster custody for a number of offences.

"The investigation is still on-going, and we will do our best to keep you posted,” joke a spokesman.