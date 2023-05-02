Racism trial against Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley dropped over lack of evidence
A racism trial against Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been dropped over a lack of evidence.
Hartley, 39, had been facing charges of a racially aggravated assault on a pub landlord at the Masons Arms in Doncaster Market Place in October 2020.
The trial had been repeatedly been pushed back at Sheffield Crown Court after Hartley, of no fixed address, rejected a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates, instead opting for trial by jury at Crown Court.
The case had been scheduled to be finally heard in October this year but last month, a not guilty verdict was recorded after the Crown formally offered no evidence in respect of a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.
Throughout proceedings, Hartley representing himself, insisted on being referred to as ‘the man Phillip’ refusing to recognise the name and telling the court he was “performing as a person.”