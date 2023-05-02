News you can trust since 1925
Racism trial against Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley dropped over lack of evidence

A racism trial against Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been dropped over a lack of evidence.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:37 BST

Hartley, 39, had been facing charges of a racially aggravated assault on a pub landlord at the Masons Arms in Doncaster Market Place in October 2020.

The trial had been repeatedly been pushed back at Sheffield Crown Court after Hartley, of no fixed address, rejected a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates, instead opting for trial by jury at Crown Court.

The case had been scheduled to be finally heard in October this year but last month, a not guilty verdict was recorded after the Crown formally offered no evidence in respect of a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

Phillip Hartley was found not guilty of racism charges.Phillip Hartley was found not guilty of racism charges.
Phillip Hartley was found not guilty of racism charges.
Throughout proceedings, Hartley representing himself, insisted on being referred to as ‘the man Phillip’ refusing to recognise the name and telling the court he was “performing as a person.”