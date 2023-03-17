News you can trust since 1925
Purse theft at Doncaster Aldi – do you know this man?

Officers are looking to identify the man pictured in connection with a reported theft at Aldi in Quora Retail Park in Thorne, Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:44 GMT

Shortly before midday on 25 February, a woman was shopping in Aldi when a man began following her round the store. When she was temporarily distracted, the man is said to have taken her purse, containing around £200 in cash.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now looking to identify this man and speak to him as part of our enquires.”

Adding: “He is described as being in his mid to late thirties, slim and approximately 5ft 9 – 5ft 10ins tall. We believe he’s of Eastern European heritage.”

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise him? Do you know where he is? Any information can be reported to police online here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also speak to officers by calling 101. The investigation number to quote is 14/42748/23.