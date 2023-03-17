Purse theft at Doncaster Aldi – do you know this man?
Officers are looking to identify the man pictured in connection with a reported theft at Aldi in Quora Retail Park in Thorne, Doncaster.
Shortly before midday on 25 February, a woman was shopping in Aldi when a man began following her round the store. When she was temporarily distracted, the man is said to have taken her purse, containing around £200 in cash.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now looking to identify this man and speak to him as part of our enquires.”
Adding: “He is described as being in his mid to late thirties, slim and approximately 5ft 9 – 5ft 10ins tall. We believe he’s of Eastern European heritage.”
Do you recognise him? Do you know where he is? Any information can be reported to police online here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also speak to officers by calling 101. The investigation number to quote is 14/42748/23.