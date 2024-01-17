Members of the public have been warned not to approach a wanted man who is on the run from a Doncaster jail.

Police in Doncaster are asking for help to find William Lock, who was in the middle of a prison sentence.

Lock, 26, is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on 24 November 2023.

He was serving a sentence for dangerous driving, assault and drug offences.

Police are hunting wanted man William Lock.

He was released on temporary licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.

Since this time, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Lock.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are now asking for help from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

Lock also goes by the names Billy, John William, Paddy, Willie and Michael and has links to Wakefield and Leeds.

If you see Lock, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/209243/23 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/TRAsN