Public warned not to approach 26-year-old wanted by Doncaster police
Josh Dudley is wanted in connection with a theft reported to have happened on Saturday 27 January in the Hexthorpe area of the city.
South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Dudley recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Dudley is described as a white man, of a medium build, and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He has short brown hair and two distinctive tattoos of names on his arm.
A spokesman said: “If you see Dudley, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be staying, you can contact us on 101 or via our new online live chat or online portal.”
When you get in touch, please quote incident number 1070 of 5 February 2024.