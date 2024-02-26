Public urged to shop illegal off-road bikers causing chaos across Doncaster
Illegal bikers and riders have become a growing issue in the city and across South Yorkshire in recent months – and South Yorkshire Police is calling for help from the public to help come down on those responsible.
A force spokesman said: “We're asking for our community's support to enable us to tackle off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour linked to them.
"We are privileged within South Yorkshire to have a dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team who support our neighbourhood policing teams to tackle those who commit criminality and pose a risk using off-road bikes.
"We are stronger with your help. We can act on your intelligence.
"If you witness an off-road bike being driven illegally or used in an anti-social manner, report it to us.
"Provide us with as much information as possible, including a registration, description of the bike and rider, and where possible an image.
"This intelligence allows us to understand the times and places the bikes are being used and carry out operations to catch those in the act.
"If you know where bikes that have blighted our communities are being stored, please also get in touch. This intelligence again helps us take enforcement action."
Information can be reported directly to your neighbourhood policing team, online, via live chat or by calling 101.
If you prefer to remain anonymous you can provde details to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.