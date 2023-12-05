Public urged to report arsonists after string of deliberate fires in Doncaster

Members of the public are being urged to report arsonists responsible for a string of fires in a Doncaster village.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs say they have dealt with a number of recent serious and deliberate blazes in Woodlands – and are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Several of the incidents have involved wheelie bins being set ablaze, a force spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “We've attended several deliberate fires in Woodlands recently.

Fire crews have attended a number of recent arson attacks in Doncaster.

“Arson is a crime which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.”

You can report anyone starting fires in your area anonymously to Firestoppers- 0800 169 5558.