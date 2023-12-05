Public urged to report arsonists after string of deliberate fires in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs say they have dealt with a number of recent serious and deliberate blazes in Woodlands – and are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.
Several of the incidents have involved wheelie bins being set ablaze, a force spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “We've attended several deliberate fires in Woodlands recently.
“Arson is a crime which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.”
You can report anyone starting fires in your area anonymously to Firestoppers- 0800 169 5558.
The SYFR spokesman added: “Many of the fires involve wheelie bins, so we strongly encourage residents - wherever you live - to only put your bins out on the day of collection and bring them in as soon as possible afterwards.”