Public urged to call 999 if they spot wanted Doncaster man on run from police

Police have urged members of the public to be on the lookout for a wanted Doncaster man

North Yorkshire Police has issued the appeal to track down Paul Wack from Woodlands.

The 45-year-old is wanted by officers over a break-in.

A force spokesman said: “Mr Wack is wanted by us connection with a burglary investigation and has failed to answer police bail.

Paul Wack is wanted by two police forces.

"Despite attempts to arrest him by both North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, he remains wanted.

"If you have seen him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230158187.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call the police on 999.”

You can also pass on information in confidence by contacting independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.