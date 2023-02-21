Public urged not to approach 25-year-old on run from prison in South Yorkshire

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Jake Elliott.

Elliott, 25, of Maltby, is wanted in connection to reports of assault and criminal damage offences last week (13 February).

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Police are hunting wanted man Jake Elliott.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, slim build with short brown hair and facial stubble.

If you see Elliott do not approach him, please call 999.

If you have any information about where he might be, please quote incident number 453 of 13 February 2023 when you get in touch. You can report via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.