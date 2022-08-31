£730,000 seized from gang who set up cross-Pennine drug ring in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a recent Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Manchester Crown Court, the Judge confiscated a total of £345,031.40 from seven individuals involved in the drugs ring, including Bury-based sisters, Shazia and Abia Din.

Shazia Din, who used to run the criminal empire out of her shop, the Beauty Booth in Bury with her sister, Abia, had £259,079.17 confiscated, with her sister losing the sum of £49,478.45. Other Greater Manchester participants also had substantial wealth confiscated.

£736,464.30 in total has now been confiscated from 17 individuals involved in the drugs ring, including those who were instrumental in driving drugs between Manchester and Yorkshire.

Abia and Shazia Din masterminded a huge drugs ring which transported heroin between Manchester and South Yorkshire.

The operation saw over 60 kilos of class A drugs seized – including heroin and cocaine – as well as £300,000 in cash, a hydraulic press, drugs paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition. Members of the conspiracy were sentenced to a total of 140 years.

Following the confiscation, Detective Chief Inspector Roger Smethurst said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the confiscation hearing, and the case as a whole.

“The officers involved have worked tirelessly to secure convictions against instrumental members of an organised crime group operating out of Greater Manchester.

“We hope that this serves as a reminder to anyone that we continue to investigate and secure convictions in large-scale drugs operations.”

The pair were funneling heroin, cocaine and amphetamines to contacts in South Yorkshire.

Shazia Din was jailed for 15 years while Abia Din was sentenced to 18 years.

The court heard how a matriarch of the family from Bury and the daughter of a major drug dealer from Doncaster had joined forces.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford told Manchester Crown Court that Shazia Din led a Bury-based crime group alongside her sister - but her relationship with Peter Wrafter, 57, saw the supply and distribution of heroin, cocaine and amphetamines throughout South Yorkshire-based networks.

However, following the arrest and incarceration of Wrafter after he was found with a firearm, ammunition, drugs and cash in his Mercedes van, Shazia ‘promoted’ her son Hassan, then aged 21, to be the figurehead of the business, and Natalie Wrafter, 31, took over from her father, the court heard.

Hassan Din, of The Drive, Bury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin; and conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely MDMA. A judge jailed him for 14 years.

Natalie Wrafter, of Harewood Avenue, Doncaster, got 11 years and three months for similar drugs offences.

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.