£14,000 of gardening tools stolen from Probation Service compound in Doncaster
Officers are investigating two separate burglaries at the Probation Service Community Payback Compound in Grey Friars Road, Doncaster.
The first reported theft saw gardening and construction tools, including Stihl leaf blowers, saws and hedge trimmers, as well as electric drills, petrol strimmers and circular saws stolen, with the items worth in excess of £12,000.
This burglary is thought to have happened sometime between 5pm on 30 August and 7.45am on 31 August.
A second burglary was reported a few weeks later with Honda petrol strimmers and a leaf blower worth more than £2,300 stolen from the premises.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/156569/23 for the incident in August and 14/169302/23 for the burglary in September.
You can also get in touch via the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, you report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.