£14,000 haul of illegal vapes and cigarettes seized during operation in Doncaster
Officers from the GRIP team, which carries out daily patrols of crime hotspots, were in Doncaster city centre during last week's Operation Duxford, with drugs dogs deployed, a knife arch installed and various premises visited.
During a joint operation with Doncaster City Council's Trading Standards department last Friday (12 January), eight premises were visited with officers seizing 1,549 illegal vapes.
They also recovered 556 packets of illicit cigarettes, 37 packets of illicit hand rolling tobacco, five illegal cigar packets and seven illegal nicotine pouches.
All of these items were worth an approximate combined total of £14,000.
The team also worked alongside Environmental Health and Immigration officers to visit takeaways and restaurants, with one man arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.
Drugs wipes were carried out at city centre bars and 14 stop and searches were conducted with one found in possession of cannabis and another found in possession of cocaine.
Joseph Gourdin, a GRIP team constable, said: "Our patrols focus on hotspot areas and it was encouraging to hear so much positive feedback from members of the public during these operations.
"We will continue to serve our communities in key identified areas through high visibility patrols that will allow us to engage with members of the public and reassure the people of South Yorkshire."
If you know of any criminal activity then please contact the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.