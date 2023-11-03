£100,000 in cash and drugs seized as man held in Doncaster city centre swoop

Police have seized £100,000 in cash, drugs and arrested a 37-year-old man in a Doncaster city centre swoop.

Officers searching the property uncovered bundles of notes and an amount of untested substances, thought to be drugs.

The 37-year-old was held on suspicion of drug related offences and possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us.”

You can get in touch online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 299 of 2 November when you get in touch.