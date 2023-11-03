News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

£100,000 in cash and drugs seized as man held in Doncaster city centre swoop

Police have seized £100,000 in cash, drugs and arrested a 37-year-old man in a Doncaster city centre swoop.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers searching the property uncovered bundles of notes and an amount of untested substances, thought to be drugs.

The 37-year-old was held on suspicion of drug related offences and possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us.”

Most Popular
Police seized £100,000 in cash in the raid in Doncaster city centre.Police seized £100,000 in cash in the raid in Doncaster city centre.
Police seized £100,000 in cash in the raid in Doncaster city centre.

You can get in touch online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 299 of 2 November when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/6oCwb