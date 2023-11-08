Prolific Doncaster thief convicted of multiple shoplifting offences after targeting same shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It comes after Fitzgerald raided the same Co-op store in Bessacarr, Doncaster, and plundered over £650 worth of goods in a six-month spree that started in May 2023, with his last offence recorded on 10 October.Fitzgerald was handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.