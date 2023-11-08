Prolific Doncaster thief convicted of multiple shoplifting offences after targeting same shop
A prolific Doncaster thief who targeted the same shop has been convicted of multiple shoplifting offences.
Shaun Fitzgerald, 55, of Broom Hill Drive, pleaded guilty to seven theft offences at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
It comes after Fitzgerald raided the same Co-op store in Bessacarr, Doncaster, and plundered over £650 worth of goods in a six-month spree that started in May 2023, with his last offence recorded on 10 October.Fitzgerald was handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.