Prolific criminal arrested by police in Doncaster after nationwide manhunt

The 34-year-old, who was wanted in connection with a string of burglaries across the UK from as far afield as Cornwall to Doncaster, was held in Balby this morning.

Annnouncing details of the arrest, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Following a nationwide manhunt, led by Doncaster Intelligence Unit, a 34-year-old man has been arrested in Balby this morning.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of a commercial burglary in Doncaster city centre, burglary of a house in Westwoodside, Humberside, an aggravated burglary in Gainsbrough and multiple burglaries in Essex and Cornwall.

“Investigations continue around other burglary offences nationally. He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives later today.”