News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Prolific criminal arrested by police in Doncaster after nationwide manhunt

Police in Doncaster have arrested a prolific burglar after a nationwide manhunt.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:12 BST

The 34-year-old, who was wanted in connection with a string of burglaries across the UK from as far afield as Cornwall to Doncaster, was held in Balby this morning.

Annnouncing details of the arrest, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Following a nationwide manhunt, led by Doncaster Intelligence Unit, a 34-year-old man has been arrested in Balby this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of a commercial burglary in Doncaster city centre, burglary of a house in Westwoodside, Humberside, an aggravated burglary in Gainsbrough and multiple burglaries in Essex and Cornwall.

Police arrested the 34-year-old in Doncaster this morning.Police arrested the 34-year-old in Doncaster this morning.
Police arrested the 34-year-old in Doncaster this morning.
Most Popular

“Investigations continue around other burglary offences nationally. He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives later today.”

Officers have not named the man, or how long they have been hunting for him or details of the other offences.