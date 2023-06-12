News you can trust since 1925
Prolific armed burglar who went on a four day crime spree in Doncaster jailed for over eight years

A Doncaster burglar who embarked on a crime spree earlier this year has been jailed for eight years and four months.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST

Lee Barnes, aged 45, of Washington Road, Woodlands, carried out his spate of offending in February this year, starting on 13 February when he attempted to break into an address on Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street.

The victim spotted him on a CCTV camera and he fled without getting in to her property.

Barnes struck again later that morning at Welfare Road, Woodlands, when a resident noticed her neighbour’s door was open despite them being away.

Jailed: Lee BarnesJailed: Lee Barnes
She went to investigate and arrived as Barnes was fleeing down the stairs. He pushed her out of the way to make his escape.

Then in the early hours of 15 February, armed with a knife, Barnes broke into a house on Woodlands Road.

The victim found Barnes taking items from a jewellery box in his daughter’s bedroom.

When confronted, Barnes admitted his crime, before pointing the knife towards the victim. There was a scuffle as the victim tried to remove Barnes from his property, resulting in the victim suffering a cut to his chest.

The next day (16 February), Barnes struck four properties in the Balby area, only gaining access to one. His elderly victim discovered her back door wide open and a number of items had been taken from her home.

On 17 February, Barnes targeted another elderly victim in Balby, taking items of jewellery and a safe containing £2,860 cash.

Barnes was located and arrested by officers after bring forensically linked to an address. A further review of recent burglaries identified a series to which Barnes was then linked through complex CCTV evidence.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (9 June), Barnes appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, five counts of residential burglary and four counts of attempted burglary. He also admitted robbery, seven counts of fraud, assault, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to provide a drugs test.

Detective Sergeant James Wiggins, from Doncaster’s Op Castle burglary response, said: “This is a fantastic result, both for Barnes’ victims and for the communities in Doncaster which are now free from his prolific offending.

“Barnes carried out his offending with no regard for his victims, to the point where he entered a property armed with a knife. Discovering Barnes in his daughter’s bedroom must have been a terrifying experience for that victim, and I hope this sentence goes someway to help them move forward and feel safe in their home again.“Barnes was one of the first offenders identified and arrested by officers as part of Op Castle, Doncaster’s dedicated response to burglary in the city.

"Our team of detectives works proactively to target known burglars, identify trends to focus patrols and conducting high quality investigations to secure charges and ensure successful convictions at court.

“With a further 13 people remanded into custody for burglary offences over the last four months, we are hopeful for more successful results in court in the coming months.”