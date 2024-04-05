Prison manager charged with stealing from his bosses at HMP Doncaster appears in court
A former Doncaster prison manager accused of stealing from his employer has appeared in court.
Aaron Drobac, aged 33, of Symes Gardens, Cantley, has been charged with theft by an employee following an offence that allegedly occurred during his time as a custodial manager at HMP Doncaster.
He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (4 April) and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Drobac has been released on bail and is next due to appear before the same court in January 2025 for trial.