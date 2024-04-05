Prison manager charged with stealing from his bosses at HMP Doncaster appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Drobac, aged 33, of Symes Gardens, Cantley, has been charged with theft by an employee following an offence that allegedly occurred during his time as a custodial manager at HMP Doncaster.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (4 April) and pleaded not guilty to the charge.