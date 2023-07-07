'Precious' off-road vehicle tracked down hours after being stolen in Doncaster

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team: “This is not the usual vehicle we tend to find hiding away after being stolen.

"This is a Can-am off road vehicle and no doubt very precious to its rightful owner.

"Thankfully the tracker was activated notifying the owner of its location. a quick call to the police and within a couple of hours it had been safely recovered.“Officers did work up a sweat having to push it to a safe place for recovery and they were very disappointed they didn’t get the opportunity to have a go!

Police quickly recovered this stolen off road vehicle in Doncaster.