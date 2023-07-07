News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

'Precious' off-road vehicle tracked down hours after being stolen in Doncaster

This unusual off-road vehicle was tracked down by police, just hours after being stolen in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team: “This is not the usual vehicle we tend to find hiding away after being stolen.

"This is a Can-am off road vehicle and no doubt very precious to its rightful owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thankfully the tracker was activated notifying the owner of its location. a quick call to the police and within a couple of hours it had been safely recovered.“Officers did work up a sweat having to push it to a safe place for recovery and they were very disappointed they didn’t get the opportunity to have a go!

Police quickly recovered this stolen off road vehicle in Doncaster.Police quickly recovered this stolen off road vehicle in Doncaster.
Police quickly recovered this stolen off road vehicle in Doncaster.
Most Popular

"The vehicle will be returned to its owner as soon as possible.”Anyone with information on vehicle crime in Doncaster or South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.