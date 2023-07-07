'Precious' off-road vehicle tracked down hours after being stolen in Doncaster
A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team: “This is not the usual vehicle we tend to find hiding away after being stolen.
"This is a Can-am off road vehicle and no doubt very precious to its rightful owner.
"Thankfully the tracker was activated notifying the owner of its location. a quick call to the police and within a couple of hours it had been safely recovered.“Officers did work up a sweat having to push it to a safe place for recovery and they were very disappointed they didn’t get the opportunity to have a go!
"The vehicle will be returned to its owner as soon as possible.”Anyone with information on vehicle crime in Doncaster or South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.