Possible delays around the M18 tonight due to two abnormal loads
Tonight (5 December) around 7pm SYP Operational Support will be assisting in the escort of two large abnormal loads out of Hellaby.
They will be travelling in convoy out of Hellaby Ind Est, towards the M18 then all the way to the M62.
A spokesman said: “This convoy will be up to 100 metres long, over 6 metres wide and 120 tonnes each. Once we are rolling we will stop all traffic leaving Hellaby at the mini roundabout.
“The M18 north exit slip road will be held as will all traffic on Bawtry Road coming away from Bramley. This is to ensure that the loads can safely get onto the motorway network without any hold ups.
“Once we are on the M18 north lanes one and two will be controlled by us as necessary and the entry slip roads at junctions 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be held until the loads pass. Once we reach junction 6 (Thorne) the load will continue under self-escort into other force areas.
“Please pay attention to any traffic directions given by us or the other escorting vehicles as this is for everyone’s safety.
“This shouldn’t delay your journey for too long, and thank you in advance.”