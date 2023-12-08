Pop-up police station opens in city centre as part of Doncaster Christmas Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the run up to Christmas, alongside Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team will have staff on a hand at a city centre cabin and will be operating daily.

A spokesman said: “Staff will be on hand to offer crime reduction advice and materials. If you are visiting the city centre please feel free to come and say hello.”