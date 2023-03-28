Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has provided the Hilton Garden Inn with steering wheel locks, which they can offer to guests when parking during their stay in the city.

Doncaster Central Inspector Lisa Bird said: “We understand that having your vehicle broken into or stolen is both distressing and costly. We also know that offenders are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to steal cars, often using technology to bypass security systems and gain entry into vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steering wheel locks are a simple yet effective tool to protect your vehicle. Not only do they prevent the wheel being turned should someone break your car, they also act as a visual deterrent.”

Gabby Mills from the Hilton and Chief Insp Joe Hunt

Insp Bird approached the Hilton to see if they would be interested in taking some steering locks to offer to their guests during their stays. Other hotels in the city centre will also be getting involved in the coming weeks, including Premier Inn, Travelodge and Holiday Inn.

Insp Bird added: “We have great relationships with our partner organisations here in Doncaster, and working together on initiatives like this really does help prevent people from becoming victims of crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can you protect your vehicle?

Fit a vehicle tracking system to assist yourself and the police in locating the vehicle if it has been stolen.

Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not.

Consider using immobilisers to prevent hot-wiring and driving off with unattended vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home.

Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone acting suspiciously or taking an interest in it.

Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number.

Review your home and business premises security – consider CCTV, gates etc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad