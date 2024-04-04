Police warning as off-road bikers target newly redeveloped Trans Pennine Trail in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say that since improvements were carried out to the path in the Bentley and Sprotbrough areas with the area being resurfaced, there has been an increase in bikers in the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We have recently been made aware that the resurfacing of the Trans Penine Trail between Bentley and Sprotbrough has led to increased use by off road quads and motorbikes.

"The removal of existing access restrictions has no doubt played a part in the increases.

Police are targeting bikers on the Trans Pennine Trail in Doncaster.

"The North Neighbourhood team have made representations to the City of Doncaster Council public rights of way team that there is a need to install physical obstructions that maintain legitimate access, but limit/remove accessibility for quad bikes and larger vehicles

"Please continue to report such incidents to South Yorkshire Police and Doncaster Council Antisocial Behaviour team.”

According to the Trans Pennine Trail website, rhe riding of bikes, quads and other off road vehicles is not permitted on the off road-sections of the TPT and is illegal.

A spokesman said: “You may have your bike seized and face heavy fines, and possibly be prosecuted for other traffic offences. Police forces across the route regularly monitor the Trail and prosecute offenders.