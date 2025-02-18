Police warning after rise in plant and machinery thefts across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:26 BST

Police in Doncaster have issued a warning after a rise in the theft of plant and machinery across the city.

Earlier this month, officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team assisted NCAT (National Construction and Agricultural Theft) colleagues in searching for stolen plant machinery in Doncaster.

At the end of a busy morning officers located the following:

A red forklift truck

All of the vehicles were recovered by South Yorkshire Police.All of the vehicles were recovered by South Yorkshire Police.
A small yellow dumper truck

A grey Ford Focus displaying incorrect number plates and

a Ford Transit displaying all the signs of being a cloned vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “All these items were recovered and will now be returned to their rightful owners.

“We are currently seeing an increase in stolen plant machinery being located in and around Doncaster.

"If you see any machinery that looks out of place or raises your suspicions please contact police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you have any information on any of the vehicles pictured contact 101.

