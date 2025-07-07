Police warn they will not tolerate racing after 100 cars gather on major Doncaster road
A spokesman said: “We get it, you love your vehicles, we love our cars too; but we will not tolerate any attempts to close off roads for any racing, nor any poor driving in general from anyone.
“For all of those people who thought it was sensible to park along the clearway on Great Yorkshire Way you will have a ticket coming in the post and for this Fiesta driver who was warned only a short time ago by West Yorkshire Police about his driving he now has a long walk home.
“You are welcome to enjoy each others cars and each others company but you must do sensibly and with respect for everyone else around you.”
If anyone sees drivers behaving erratically please call 101.