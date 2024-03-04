Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were responding to complaints from residents about the “impromptu track” set up on land off of Loverose Way, Auckley.

A spokesman said: “We were advised that approximately 15 bikes were at the location, but were unable to attend until later into the afternoon.

"This is a polite message that this is not an official track.

Gangs of riders have been using the fields as an impromptu bike track.

"If we continue to receive complaints, then we will be forced to take further action.

“This area of land has nothing to do with Doncaster Moto Parc, which is a professional licenced track, a little further up the road.

"Please do not associate the use of this land by bikes with Doncaster Moto Parc.”