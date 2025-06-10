Police warn over homemade electric bikes causing havoc on streets of Doncaster
Issuing the warning, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Electric bikes continue to be used illegally in the East of Doncaster.
“Members of the community are regularly reporting incidents of dangerous riding and antisocial behaviour involving electric bikes and scooters.
“Pictured are two examples of home made electric bikes that Doncaster East Neighbourhood team have recently seized.
“The green and white mountain bike has been adapted with a battery pack enabling it to travel approximately 30mph without the need for pedalling.
"This bike is illegal to ride on any public land, pathway or road. The mountain bike is not deigned to travel and such speed and can be very dangerous to the rider and other pedestrians.
"The small bike in the picture is a fully home made miniature bike, created from the components of an E scooter and another powerful battery.
"Unbelievably this bike also travel approximately 30mph and is extremely dangerous. This is also illegal to ride on any public land, road or pathway.
“The purchase of electric scooters and bikes is legal, however their intended purpose use is often confused.
“Please visit the South Yorkshire Police website where advice can be found on how to use e-scooters and e-bikes legally.”
You can report nuisance bikers in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.