Police warn Doncaster off-road bikers of pit top dangers after 'nail-biting' chase

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team issued the alert following a recent incident at a colliery site.

A spokesman said: “We all know old pit sites are great places to ride dirt bikes. Massive climbs, deep chasms, thick mud – every riders’ dream.

“Unfortunately, Maltby pit tip is not one that's open to the public to use.

Police pursued bikers across a Doncaster area pit top.

"The owners have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds fencing it off, digging ditches, building mounds and have 24 hour security on to keep them out.

“Anyway, after spotting a Fellowship of Riders sat lids off in the basin that looks like something like the plains of Mordor, we decided to sit patiently for them to pop up a slag heap that resembled Mount Doom and say hello.

“Three riders, wide-eyed got a shock as they reached the top to see four Orcs on blue bikes waiting for them. Anyways, we relieved one of their Honda XL150 look-a-like.

“We witnessed some good, or should we say nail biting riding by the rest of them as they attempted the almost vertical climb on the opposite side of the crater. We choose not to follow. We are not immortal.