Police warn of clampdown on illegal driving lessons at Doncaster Racecourse
Police in Doncaster are warning that people taking illegal driving lessons near Doncaster Racecourse risk huge fines and prosecutions.
Sandall Beat Road, which runs alongside the racecourse between Leger Way and the track and which is also known as the Straight Mile, has long been used by practising learner drivers.
But South Yorkshire Police have warned that the road is part of the public highway – and that drivers having lessons on the road are breaking the law.
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Please be advised that Sandall Beat Road is part of the public highway and is a public place - this also includes the grassed area leading up to the race course fence.
“Concern has been raised that this road is being used by motorists to give private driving lessons to drivers without the correct licence or insurance.
“South Yorkshire Police would like to remind the public that not only do they risk large fines, the vehicle could also be seized and the driver prosecuted for motoring offences before they even obtain a licence.
“The owner of the vehicle could also be prosecuted for knowingly allowing someone to drive the vehicle without a licence or insurance.”