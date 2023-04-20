Police want to trace this man - Joshua Soper - wanted on prison recall
Police are asking for your help to trace wanted Doncaster man, Joshua Soper.
Soper, aged 34, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release. He’d been jailed for 36 months in 2019 following a burglary in Humberside.
He is black, 6ft tall and known to frequent Balby in Doncaster. He also has links across the UK.
If you have any information about his whereabouts then please call 101. The investigation number to quote is 14/12326/22.