Police want to hear from residents as part of a Doncaster North neighbourhood survey

If so, your local policing team want to hear from you.

All neighbourhood teams work hard to identify crime, anti-social behaviour and other issues. But they also need to know what is going on in your community.

This week, officers in Doncaster North have launched a survey to find out more about people’s experiences, which they would like as many local people as possible to complete.

Sergeant Emma Townley, from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Following on from the survey we conducted last year, we have been working hard on enforcement and engagement activity to make our communities safer places to live and work.

“To build on this, and to ensure that local people are seeing the results they want, it’s really important that we know what the issues are that matter to you. Even if it’s something small, we want to know about it so we can see what action we can take.

“The survey is only short and should take no more than ten minutes to complete. The more people that complete it, the better we can tackle the issues that matter most to you.”

The survey will be open for two weeks and will close on Wednesday 17 April.