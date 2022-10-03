Police use off-road bikes to tackle violent drug gangs blighting Doncaster village

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bike team have been patrolling in Edlington as part of work to tackle violent crime and drugs supply in the area.

A spokesman said: “There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as this work continues.

“If you see any of our officers out and about and have issues you want to raise them, please speak to them. They are there to help and support you.”

Police in Edlington are tackling violent drug gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact police using the force's new webchat service, report information using the online portal or by calling 101. You can access webchat and the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/