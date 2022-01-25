Across last weekend, various police teams linked up for a co-ordinated blitz on wildlife crime across the region.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This weekend we put out extra rural patrols due to an increase in poaching activity on the east side of the county.

"Doncaster and Rotherham Neighbourhood Police Teams were supported by our eyes in the sky – the National Police Air Service and drone team, the wheels in the mud Off Road Bike Team and specially trained Wildlife Crime officers.

Police units have joined forces to tackle poaching in South Yorkshire.

"They were out patrolling alongside Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire rural crime teams on our shared borders.

“In addition we were also accompanied by Farm Watch Volunteers who were monitoring the fields in their local villages, keeping a watchful eye and reporting anything out of the ordinary.”