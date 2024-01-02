As the investigation into a Doncaster Christmas Day collision continues, police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.

On Monday 25 December at around 11.38am, a female pedestrian was struck by a white Ford Kuga on Gattison Lane with the junction of Central Drive.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered critical injuries and still remains in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and a 17-year-old man and two 20-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Polie believe there are still witnesses who have not come forward.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken to witnesses and reviewed dashcam and CCTV footage available to us, but we believe there to be further witnesses that we haven’t yet reached.

“If you believe you have any information that can help us, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 213 of 25 December 2023.”