Police teams from Australia, Germany and Malta team-up over Doncaster off-road bikers

Illegal and off-road bikers have been a growing nuisance in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire in recent years – and now police forces from around the world are seeking help over the issue.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that officers from Australia, Germany and Malta have all been in touch for help.

A spokesman for the force’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team said: “We are always amazed by the support we get daily from you, the public.

Global police teams have linked up with South Yorkshire Police.

"However, we are now getting noticed not just nationally but by an international audience.

"Over the last two years, we have helped many UK police forces up and down the country and regularly share best practice.

"Some of the forces we have helped include Manchester, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cheshire, Northhumbria, Isle of Man, Police Scotland the list goes on…

"However, in the last few months, our efforts have been noticed a little further afield.

"Forces in Germany and Malta have been in touch asking for advice and guidance.

"These countries are having similar issues with ASB around bikes and quads and are looking for innovative ways to tackle it.

"They have seen our Facebook posts and made contact.

"Talks are ongoing, and various teams meetings are taking place.

"However, this morning, we came into an email from an Australian Police Department, who have requested – as those have done so above - to come over and meet the team and work with us.

"This is quite humbling.

"Thanks for the support of the online community who interact with us every day.

"We are committed to upholding the safety of the public both off and on road and will bring offenders to justice.”

You can report nuisance bikers to South Yorkshire Police in Doncaster and across the county on 101, or in an emergency call 999.